Czech Rep. woman is mugged in Yerevan
Czech Rep. woman is mugged in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A Czech woman was mugged in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

On June 2, at 7:20pm, the police received a call from the police education facility that a foreign woman had come to them and asked for police assistance.

This Czech citizen reported to the police officers who arrived that, on the same day at about 6:30pm, she had gotten into a car to go to downtown Yerevan, but on the road leading to Sasunik village, the driver and the other passenger of this vehicle had stolen her backpack—in which there were a photo camera, a smartphone, and personal effects—under a knife threat, the police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

And police on Monday detained, in Ashtarak town, two Ashtarak residents on suspicion of committing this mugging.

They are arrested.

And investigation is underway into this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն
