Czech Rep. woman is mugged in Yerevan

A Czech woman was mugged in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
On June 2, at 7:20pm, the police received a call from the police education facility that a foreign woman had come to them and asked for police assistance.
This Czech citizen reported to the police officers who arrived that, on the same day at about 6:30pm, she had gotten into a car to go to downtown Yerevan, but on the road leading to Sasunik village, the driver and the other passenger of this vehicle had stolen her backpack—in which there were a photo camera, a smartphone, and personal effects—under a knife threat, the police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
And police on Monday detained, in Ashtarak town, two Ashtarak residents on suspicion of committing this mugging.
They are arrested.
And investigation is underway into this incident.