News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, dies at 73
Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, dies at 73
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The wife of Israeli President Nehama Rivlin passed away aged 73 a few months after she was transplanted a donor lung, Times of Israel reported

“Three months after a lung transplant, Nechama Rivlin died this morning,” Beilinson Hospital said in a statement. “To our regret, the medical efforts to stabilize her over time during the complicated rehabilitation period after the transplant did not succeed.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered his condolences to the Rivlin family.

“Along with all the citizens of Israel, my wife Sara and I feel deep sorrow at the death of the president’s wife, Nechama Rivlin,” Netanyahu said in a brief statement.

“We all prayed for her recovery during the recent period during which she fought bravely and intensely for her life. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the president and to all his family,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos