Armenia Justice Minister on Constitutional Court judge elections in parliament

Institutions can have an impact on each other in different ways. This is what Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon whether President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian wasn’t under pressure from the parliament when he nominated lawyer Vahe Grigoryan as candidate for judge of the Constitutional Court.
When asked whether voting against the candidates for judge of the Constitutional Court was a political decision before the President nominated Vahe Grigoryan, the minister said the following: “Of course, it was a political decision. It was a legal and political decision.”
Touching upon Vahe Grigoryan, Zeynalyan noted that he knows him as a person who is impartial, not constrained and is one of the best lawyers in Armenia.
As for some lawyers who claim that nominating Vahe Grigoryan was anti-constitutional since he had already been nominated and rejected by the previous National Assembly, Zeynalyan said there can’t be anything anti-constitutional.
He also touched upon the fact that Vahe Grigoryan has been detained in the past and noted that the law doesn’t proscribe his nomination.