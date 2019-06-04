Armenia Justice Minister on chances of dissolution of Supreme Judicial Council

I don’t think it’s possible to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council by law. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to a question on any possibility to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council by law.
Recently, it was announced that deputies of the My Step parliamentary faction had offered Artak Zeynalyan to dissolve the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Judicial Council.
When asked if it was true that the government wasn’t content with his work, Zeynalyan said if he’s serving as the Minister of Justice, it means that the government is content.