Armenia Deputy PM receives ADB Vice-President-led delegation

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank Shixin Chen. Country Director of the ADB Resident Mission in Armenia Shane Rosenthal also attended the meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister greeted the guests and expressed gratitude for the cooperation. He also attached importance to the potential of ADB’s experts and its projects in the private sector and set aside infrastructures, human capital development and public-private partnership as areas for future cooperation and particularly touched upon the expansion of cooperation in the development of development strategies.

ADB Vice-President Shixin Chen expressed gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister for the reception and for a comprehensive presentation of the main areas for cooperation with the ADB. Chen also presented the main principles of the 2019-2023 ADB-Armenia Country Partnership Strategy for Armenia and informed that the document is scheduled to be approved in September 2019.