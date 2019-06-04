News
Tuesday
June 04
Tuesday
June 04
Armenia judge for Kocharyan case refuses to examine appeal of ex-minister's attorneys
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Judge Davit Grigoryan, who is examining the appeal filed by the attorneys of former Minister of Nature Protection of Armenia Aram Harutyunyan against reopening the minister’s case, recused himself today. This is what one of Harutyunyan’s attorneys Hrant Ananyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ananyan told the parties abou this intention yesterday. In particular, the judge suspected that the fact that Grigoryan had also examined the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan could be a hindrance to impartial examination of the case.

According to the judge, there is an affiliated person in both cases, and that person is businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan, who is the person having given bribes in the cases of both Kocharyan and Harutyunyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
