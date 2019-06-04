Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on setting up of parliament investigative committee on April 2016 4-day war

We have been for that for long time. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.
He noted this referring to the fact that a committee has been set up at the NA to investigate the circumstances of the April 2016 four-day war, which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).
“We [the PAP] have been proposing to open [such a committee] for a long time,” Tsarukyan added.
And as to Tuesday’s report in the press that the Special Investigation Service had interviewed Gagik Tsarukyan along the lines of the “March 1, 2008” criminal case and that the respective queries were regarding the involvement of his bodyguards in the events of that day in capital city Yerevan, the PAP leader said: “I’ve answered those questions; enough already. I have nothing to continue.”
On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.