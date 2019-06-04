News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
539.93
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on setting up of parliament investigative committee on April 2016 4-day war
Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on setting up of parliament investigative committee on April 2016 4-day war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We have been for that for long time. Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman—and tycoon—Gagik Tsarukyan, who also heads the “Prosperous Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly (NA), on Tuesday told this to reporters in parliament.

He noted this referring to the fact that a committee has been set up at the NA to investigate the circumstances of the April 2016 four-day war, which Azerbaijan had unleashed against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

“We [the PAP] have been proposing to open [such a committee] for a long time,” Tsarukyan added.

And as to Tuesday’s report in the press that the Special Investigation Service had interviewed Gagik Tsarukyan along the lines of the “March 1, 2008” criminal case and that the respective queries were regarding the involvement of his bodyguards in the events of that day in capital city Yerevan, the PAP leader said: “I’ve answered those questions; enough already. I have nothing to continue.”

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliamentary committee to meet with relatives of all Four-Day Artsakh War victims
Kocharyan noted that the committee will also...
 Armenia Parliament investigation committee on April 2016 events holding session
The parliamentary committee is headed by former Deputy Minister of...
 My Step MP: Armenia 3rd President may be invited to commission of inquiry on April 2016 events
“The whole process will be considered. We will invite Serzh Sargsyan in necessary…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 220 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,500 shots toward the Artsakh military positions…
Criminal case launched amid death of soldier, 19, in Karabakh
Armenian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case after 19-year-old soldier…
 Armenian soldier, 19, killed in Karabakh
Sipan Melqonyan (born in 2000) was fatally wounded on Saturday morning…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos