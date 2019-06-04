Armenia President visits Embassy of Italy on occasion of Republic Day

On the occasion of Republic Day in Italy, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife, Nune Sarkissian paid a visit to the Embassy of Italy in Armenia.
President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador of Italy Vincenzo del Monaco, the entire staff and the friendly Italian nation on the occasion of Republic Day.
The Armenian president and Italian ambassador touched upon the cultural and historical ties between Italy and Armenia and, in this context, they attached importance to the activities of the Mekhitarist Congregation in Italy.
Armen Sarkissian noted that he and his wife recently visited the Mekhitarist Congregation in Venice and met with the congregates. The president and ambassador shared the view that the Congregation symbolizes the friendly, historical and cultural ties between the two countries and serves as a wonderful example of the Armenian presence in Italy.