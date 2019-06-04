News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
June 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.57
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Dollar drops in Armenia
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.02/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is down by AMD 0.18 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 539.93 (up by AMD 3.35), that of one British pound totaled AMD 608.09 (up by AMD 0.88), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.36 (up by 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.94, AMD 20,326.8 and AMD 12,346.4, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian minister: EAEU-Iran preferential trade agreement may be in effect this summer
The minister particularly noted that Armenia is expecting Iran’s...
 Ambassador: Italy interested in deepening of practical relations with Armenia
In his turn, Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco expressed gratitude for...
 Finance Ministry: Armenia receives grants of AMD 11.2 bn in 2018
“As for expenses, we had sales of loans in the amount of 11.7 billion drams…
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Minister: €5 mn to be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia
“During the year, no new water use permits for fisheries were issued…
 WB predicts 4.2% economic growth in Armenia for 2019
The World Bank has published the global growth forecast for 2019…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos