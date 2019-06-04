Armenia parliamentary committee to meet with relatives of all Four-Day Artsakh War victims

There is an initial idea of who may be invited to the committee to provide information. They can be former and incumbent officials. This is what chairman of the investigative committee for establishing the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War (April 2016) of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Kocharyan told journalists today.
“We will call anyone who can provide the committee with helpful information. In terms of law, many people might exercise their right and refuse to come, but I would like to say something that is the most important — from the moral perspective, nobody has the right to not provide the committee with information, if there is an issue that is under consideration. I am certain that most people will work effectively with the committee,” Andranik Kocharyan said.
Kocharyan noted that the committee will also meet with the relatives of all the victims of the Four-Day Artsakh War.