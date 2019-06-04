Armenia Prosecutor General's Office confirms Narek Sargsyan's extradition

The Municipal Court in Prague has upheld the motion to extradite Narek Sargsyan to the competent authorities of the Republic of Armenia. This is what Advisor to the Prosecutor General of Armenia Gor Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, noting that the Czech Republic has officially reported this to the Republic of Armenia.
“The process of extradition of Narek Sargsyan continues on a regular basis, based on the application of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia and in observance of the legal regulations and procedures of the Czech legislation,” he said.
By Czech law, the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic shall make the final decision on extradition.
Narek Sargsyan was arrested in Prague in December 2018 and had submitted a fake passport of a citizen of Guatemala with the name of Franklin Gonzalez when his documents were being checked.
On December 28, 2018, the inquiry about extradition of Narek Sargsyan was forward to Prague.
Narek Sargsyan, 37, is the son of Alexander Sargsyan, brother of third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan. He was wanted since the summer of 2018 and is charged with illegal keeping of arms and illicit circulation of narcotics.