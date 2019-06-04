NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 04.06.2019

Spokesperson of Prague City Court Marketa Putzi has declared that the Court has rendered a decision on extradition of Narek Sargsyan, nephew of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan., who was apprehended in Prague in December of last year as when his documents were being inspected, he had presented a fake passport of a Guatemalan citizen by the name of Franklin Gonzalez.

By Czech law, the final decision on extradition shall be made by the Minister of Justice of the Czech Republic. According to the representative of Prague City Court, it is less likely that the minister will express an opinion that differs from the Court’s opinion.

The ex-special forces soldier of Russia Nikita Belyankin died in one of the villages of Russian Moscow region on the night of June 2. He was reportedly involved in a fight near the Russian beer bar.

According to his father, Alexey Belyankin, he spoke with representatives of the Russian Investigative Committee, working on the spot and they told me all the suspects had been identified, while most of the defendants left for Armenia.

Armenian law enforcement agencies, in their turn, refrained from commenting on the involvement of Armenia citizens in a murder in the Russian Moscow region. According to Armenian police, only the preliminary investigation body is authorized to comment at this stage.

Two people have been arrested amid his murder so far.

Armenian national football squad captain and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Tuesday performed the cancelation of his nominal stamp.

The ceremony was held at the Technical Center-Academy, in capital city Yerevan. Mkhitaryan has also posted a sample of this stamp on Instagram.

The first trilateral meeting between the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus was held in Nicosia, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan tweeted.

The Armenian FM expressed confidence that strong content will be given to this trilateral format.

“It’s a very important platform to amplify relations existing between our nations. Objectives are peace, stability and prosperity,” the FM said.

Today Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan also met Demetris Syllouris, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus.

The FM noted that it is our duty to take those relations further in practical pragmatic way and foundation for that are the contacts between our people.

Mnatsakanyan, during his visit to Cyprus, also met with representatives of the Cypriot Armenian community, at the Armenian Prelature of Cyprus and said: “The objective of my visit is to lay the groundwork for a new cooperation—with the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece trilateral format.”

Cyprus supports the strengthening of EU-Armenia relations both within the Eastern Partnership and the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement of November 2017, and beyond, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after trilateral meeting with Greek FM Giorgos Katrougalos and Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“In relation to the Partnership Agreement, I would like to add that we expect it to be ratified by the House of the Representatives in the coming weeks. Its entry into force will set EU-Armenia relations on a new footing,” he said.

The ministers also exchanged views with his two colleagues on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and on the implementation of the Prespa Agreement.