Armenian Republican Party to participate in EPP Congress in Zagreb

The Republican Party of Armenia will participate in the Congress of the European People’s Party to be held in the fall in Zagreb. This is what Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Today I met with President of the European People’s Party Joseph Dole in Brussels.
Congratulating the political party on its success in the 2019 European Parliament election, I informed the leader of the European People’s Party about the domestic political developments in Armenia and expressed gratitude for the support that the political party has provided to the Republican Party of Armenia throughout many years.
I talked about the results of the modernization of the Republican Party of Armenia and the political party’s new programs, including the programs in the field of international cooperation.
Regional issues, particularly the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue were also touched upon during the meeting.
The Republican Party of Armenia will participate in the Congress of the European People’s Party to be held in the fall in Zagreb,” wrote Ashotyan.