ARF-D members show up at Kentron police station

Head of news and public-political programs of Yerkir Media TV, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan and other ARF-D members showed up at Kentron police station to report that they had beaten member of the Armenian National Congress political party Vardan Harutyunyan.
The members have disseminated a Facebook post stating that they beat Vardan Harutyunyan, who opens his mouth everywhere, on social media websites, degrades national values, damns Artsakh and spiritual values and attacks an old man in front of children.
On June 3, active member of the Armenian National Congress political party Vardan Harutyunyan posted a comment on his Facebook page stating that he was beaten near his workplace and that he was beaten near his house a couple of days before that. He also posted a photo showing his bruises.
The member of the ANC accuses the ARF-D members and the supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan of beating him. Police have instituted a criminal case in regard to the incident connected to Vardan Harutyunyan.