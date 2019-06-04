Ukraine President: Accession to EU, NATO remains foreign policy priority

Czech PM Babis calls EU report on him an attack against country

Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will not fall for Trump’s politicking

Armenia President, wife view Italian artist Daniele Spano's 3D installation

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders co-sponsors Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia Ombudsman on revelation of events of March 1, 2008

Armenia Ombudsman: Providing medical aid is key objective of penitentiary institutions

Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses condolences to ex-special forces soldier's relatives

Armenia Defense Ministry Spokesperson on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

First murder suspect under March 1, 2008 case arrested

Armenia PM supporters gave judges, Public Council members 14 days to resign

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Marshalek of Poland's Seym

Armenia PM supporters holding rally at Liberty Square in Yerevan

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 04.06.2019

Armenia Defense Minister-led delegation leaves for Russian Federation

Armenian FM meets with Cypriot counterpart

ARF-D members show up at Kentron police station

Armenia Ombudsman: Hatred against people, groups being advocated

Armenian Republican Party to participate in EPP Congress in Zagreb

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office confirms Narek Sargsyan's extradition

Assistant to Russia President: Armenia PM to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

Armenia President, wife visit UK Embassy ahead of Queen Elizabeth II birthday

Journalists, mass media permitted to attend Armenian parliamentary committee session

Armenia parliamentary committee to meet with relatives of all Four-Day Artsakh War victims

Cypriot FM: Our parliament expected to ratify EU-Armenia agreement in coming weeks

Dollar drops in Armenia

Armenia, Greece and Cyprus FMs meet in Nicosia

Armenia Justice Minister on chances of dissolution of Supreme Judicial Council

Armenia legislature adopts law regarding status of military service, servicemen

Prosperous Armenia Party leader speaks on setting up of parliament investigative committee on April 2016 4-day war

Armenia judge for Kocharyan case refuses to examine appeal of ex-minister's attorneys

Armenia Parliament investigation committee on April 2016 events holding session

Armenia President visits Embassy of Italy on occasion of Republic Day

Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support

Armenia justice minister speaks on Prague court ruling on extradition of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew

Armenia Deputy PM receives ADB Vice-President-led delegation

2 detained over murder of Russia ex-Special Forces soldier

Czech Rep. woman is mugged in Yerevan

Armenia Justice Minister on Constitutional Court judge elections in parliament

Prince Harry ‘cold’ with Trump after his words about ‘nasty’ Meghan Markle

Nechama Rivlin, wife of President Reuven Rivlin, dies at 73

Karabakh President receives Eurnekian Group Armenian branch director

Several injured, including Armenian crime lord in Yerevan road accident (PHOTOS)

Armenian Justice Minister receives Russian Chief Judicial Pristav

My Step MP: Armenia 3rd President may be invited to commission of inquiry on April 2016 events

Armenia PM: Getting great produce where almost nothing grows; I love this kind of ours (VIDEO)

Central Bank head: Armenia may produce gold in near future

Economy minister, OSCE special envoy discuss Armenia startups

Court receives Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan’s health documents: Hearing postponed (PHOTOS)

Indian billionaire receives first golden visa in UAE

Reuters: US to investigate Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google

Armenian FM meets Chair of Cyprus House of Representatives

Armenia not yet received formal information on Prague court decision on extradition of Armenia 3rd President’s nephew

30% of salary to be withheld from Armenian military serving at front line

Turks hack Armenian Parliament’s vice-speaker Twitter account

OSCE holds monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, it passes in accordance with agreed schedule

Armenian law enforcers give no comment on involvement of Armenia citizens in Russian murder

Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan

Karekin II discusses programs launched in Artsakh with AGBU President Berge Setrakian

Hannover to host event on implementation of Germany Bundestag resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

Armenia: the demand for greater accessibility to Europe: Mikayel Minasyan’s article in The Huffington Post

Armenia PM appoints 10 deputy ministers at 5 ministries

Pompeo: US, European states have no significant differences in Iran's approaches

EU Special Representative to visit Yerevan late June

Corporacion America director: We are pleased to implement projects in Armenia

US: China playing 'blame game' in trade battle

Armenia’s Pashinyan points to need for having local airline carriers

US court refuses to soften conditions of El Chapo imprisonment

There is talk about expansion of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan, Armenia Premier says

Armenia's MPs to hold extraordinary session on June 4

Apple announces dark mode iOS 13

Illegal building being dismantled at Komitas avenue in Yerevan

Murder of Russian ex-Special Forces soldier: Suspects head to Armenia

Armenia International Airports director: Corporación América Airports has wide range of activities

Oil prices are falling

FM: Our goal is to lay groundwork for Armenia-Cyprus-Greece cooperation

Armenia PM attending Corporación América Airports Leadership Summit

Newspaper: Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Russia?

Museum of London wants to acquire Trump baby blimp

Muslim ministers of Sri Lanka resign

Unified exams set to kick off in Armenia on June 4

Italy PM threatens to resign

AGBU Center to be established in Karabakh

Armenia MP recommends not letting psychologically ill people become MPs

Armenia ex-ruling party vice-chairman tells Europeans about attack on courts

Czech court permits extradition of former Armenian President's nephew

Saakashvili on how he tried marijuana

24News: Armenia General Manvel Grigoryan transferred to prison in wheelchair

Armenian church on sale in Ankara

Armenia, UK military bands perform at Liberty Square in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Turkmenistan MFAs hold political consultations

Armenia Public Council President on vetting, transitional justice

Artsakh MFA: It is necessary to finally start implementation of Vienna, St. Petersburg agreements

EAEU, Serbia to sign free trade agreement by end of this year

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 03.06.2019

Armenia judge examining case of Robert Kocharyan recused self

Facebook begins talks on creating its own digital currency

Armenia Deputy FM receives Special Representative of OSCE CiO for South Caucasus

Armenia VETO movement's demonstration is over

Members of Armenia's VETO movement tried to break through police barrier