Armenia Ombudsman: Hatred against people, groups being advocated

The Office of the Ombudsman of Armenia views the demonstrations, marches and other events that took place in April-May 2018 in a positive light.
This is what Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during a discussion on the annual report on the activities of the Ombudsman at the National Assembly today. According to him, there has not been any study on or assessment of restriction on free movement of citizens in the specified period since there was public consensus on the “velvet revolution”.
Moreover, he said fake users were overtly advocating hatred against police officers in that period. “During that period, there were people who were creating groups on social media websites and posting videos showing violent acts of police officers, but those videos had been made in previous years,” Tatoyan said.
The Ombudsman emphasized that there is still an atmosphere of intolerance in the network and that people are advocating hatred and, in some cases, hostility against specific people.