Czech PM Babis calls EU report on him an attack against country
Czech PM Babis calls EU report on him an attack against country
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis fought back on Tuesday against a proposed European Commission report into his possible conflicts of interest, calling it an attack against the Czech Republic, reports Reuters.

Babis, a billionaire businessman-turned-politician, has been facing growing protests in recent weeks as he fights a police investigation into suspected European Union subsidy fraud and also allegations of conflicts of interest because of his former business empire.

A European Commission audit showing preliminary results that leaked last week determined that his former company, conglomerate Agrofert, should not have access to EU development funds because Babis remained a beneficiary.

Babis, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said the country would not lose EU funds.

“A doubtful audit, an attack on the Czech Republic,” Babis told lawmakers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
