Czech PM Babis calls EU report on him an attack against country

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis fought back on Tuesday against a proposed European Commission report into his possible conflicts of interest, calling it an attack against the Czech Republic, reports Reuters.

Babis, a billionaire businessman-turned-politician, has been facing growing protests in recent weeks as he fights a police investigation into suspected European Union subsidy fraud and also allegations of conflicts of interest because of his former business empire.

A European Commission audit showing preliminary results that leaked last week determined that his former company, conglomerate Agrofert, should not have access to EU development funds because Babis remained a beneficiary.

Babis, speaking in parliament on Tuesday, said the country would not lose EU funds.

“A doubtful audit, an attack on the Czech Republic,” Babis told lawmakers.