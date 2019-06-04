Armenian FM meets with Cypriot counterpart

Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, who is on a working visit to Nicosia, met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and, with satisfaction, emphasized that this visit serves as a good opportunity to give a new impetus to the fraternal relations between Cyprus and Armenia that are hinged on strong historical ties based on friendship and mutual respect.
Touching upon the Armenia-Cyprus-Greece meeting, Mnatsakanyan and Christodoulides expressed certainty that the trilateral cooperation will become a strong platform to engage in an open discussion on the paths to promote and enhance political, economic and cultural cooperation. They also stressed that this format can effectively contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region.
The ministers touched upon the EU-Armenia partnership and, in this context, they underscored full use of the opportunities that the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has to offer.
At the request of his interlocutor, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan presented the latest domestic political developments in Armenia, the government’s development agenda and Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.
The foreign ministers of Cyprus and Armenia exchanged views on various global and regional issues and emphasized that every conflict has its peculiarities. In the context of the Cyprus conflict, Mnatsakanyan expressed his support to the restart of talks for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Minister Mnatsakanyan presented Armenia’s approaches to and fundamental position on an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.