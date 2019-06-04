Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Marshalek of Poland's Seym

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Warsaw to participate in the 4th Summit of the Presidents of the Parliaments of Central and Eastern Europe, met today with Marshalek of the Seym of the Republic of Poland Marek Kukhchinsky. Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and Armenia’s Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan also attended the meeting.
Armenia’s parliamentary speaker congratulated his counterpart on the results that his political party achieved during the European Parliament elections and wished the party success during the upcoming parliamentary elections in October.
Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the deepening of bilateral ties with Poland and stated that Poland has been considered one of Armenia’s major partners in Europe since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Mirzoyan also attached importance to the activities of the friendship groups and committees on foreign relations of the parliaments of both countries and introduced head of the Armenia-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan.
In his turn, Marshalek of the Seym Marek Kukhchinsky congratulated Ararat Mirzoyan on the elections of the National Assembly of Armenia and on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly.
The Marshalek highly appreciated the role of the Armenian community in Poland, and in response, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude for the Polish government’s special treatment and its adopted policy.
Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Parliament of Poland for ratifying the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, noting that full implementation of the Agreement is one of the priorities on Armenia’s agenda.