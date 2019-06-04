Armenia PM supporters gave judges, Public Council members 14 days to resign

Nearly two dozen citizens attended the rally convened by supporters of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for an independent judiciary.
The participants of the rally expressed their lack of confidence in the judiciary and pinpointed the trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan as an example of lack of confidence. “We want justice to be served and will do everything we can to make sure Robert Kocharyan serves his term in prison,” one of the participants of the rally declared.
The protesters gave the judges of courts and members of the Public Council 14 days to resign. “If we don’t see at least half of them resign in 14 days, we will have to paralyze courts again. The chairman of the Public Council declares that he is ready to go and sign in favor of Robert Kocharyan and is against the blockade of courts, meaning the Public Council is serving the interests of a group of outlaws, not the interests of the public,” the rally’s organizer Jivan Abrahamyan declared.