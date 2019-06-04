Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses condolences to ex-special forces soldier's relatives

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses its condolences to the families and close ones of former special forces soldier Nikita Belyankin.

“What happened near Moscow is truly a tragedy. We are certain that the guilty will be punished by the strictness of the law. Once again, we affirm the willingness to support the investigative bodies of the Russian Federation,” the statement on Facebook reads.

As reported earlier, ex-special forces soldier, Syrian war veteran Nikita Belyankin was assassinated in the Putilkovo village of Krasnogorsk region near Moscow on the night of June 3.

Earlier, Russian media had reported that citizens of Armenia were suspected of the murder of Nikita Belyankin.