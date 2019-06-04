Armenia Defense Ministry Spokesperson on Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

We’re closely following everything and are ready for any development. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenian Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the military exercises being held by Turkey and Azerbaijan.
“On the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises:
We’re closely following everything and are ready for any development. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia are conducting more scalable and substantial military exercises along with the Russian Federation, the strategic ally of the Republic of Armenia,” wrote Hovhannisyan.
According to presses, Turkish artillery and a tank battalion have been accumulated and tactical drills have been conducted in the Nakhichevan sector since yesterday.