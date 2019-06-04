Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will not fall for Trump’s politicking

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran’s people and authorities will not fall for US President Donald Trump’s political ploys, reports PressTV.
The Leader warned about the US’s recourse to political approaches aimed at creating the impression that it has abandoned its subversive ways against the Islamic Republic.
“This does not dupe the Islamic Republic’s authorities and the Iranian nation. Americans have to stay away. Wherever the US laid its step, either war, sedition, exploitation, or imperialism has followed,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
The Leader noted that the condition for the Islamic Republic to make progress was that Washington “stays away” from the country.