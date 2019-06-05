Trump honors Prince Charles with formal dinner in London

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honored Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with a dinner Tuesday night during the couple’s state visit to the UK, Fox News reported.
The menu included three courses and noted that the dinner was hosted at Winfield House, the US ambassador’s official residence in London.
The first course, which was served with a 2016 Iron Horse Chardonnay, included heritage tomatoes with fresh burrata, garden basil, and Maldon salt.
The main course included grilled filet of beef, Pommes Anna, watercress puree, celeriac and Chantenay carrots, and was served with a 2016 Iron Horse Pinot Noir.
For dessert, diners were treated with summer berries, homemade vanilla ice cream and Muscovado sugar tuile. They were served Iron Horse Brut Reserve wine from 2005.
Aside from Prince Charles and Camilla, outgoing PM of UK, Theresa May, and her husband Philip were among the honored guests at this dinner to which 60 people were invited.