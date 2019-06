YEREVAN. – The preliminary discussions on the execution of the 2018 State Budget have kicked off Wednesday at the standing committees of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan will deliver a respective report, and Audit Chamber will offer its conclusion on 2018 State Budget.

In addition, Central Bank Governor Arthur Javadyan will present information on the implementation of the bank’s administrative expenses and capital investments in 2018.