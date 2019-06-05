US says they offer Turkey several options to quit S-400 deal

The US authorities have offered Turkey several options in order to quit Russian S-400s deal, the head of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, Lieutenant General Charles Hooper said on Tuesday, speaking at the Brookings Institute, TASS reported.
At the same time, US put forward a number of options that Turkey could use that would allow it not to take this step, he added.
The Triumph S-400 is a long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles. S-400 can also be used against ground targets. The US is actively trying to prevent Turkey from buying the S-400. Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara that in the event of the acquisition of these weapons systems, the United States may refuse Turkey to supply F-35s.
On May 21, CNBC, citing sources in the State Department, reported that the US gave Turkey a little more than two weeks to finally decide on the issue of purchasing American F-35 fighter-bomber aircraft and Russian S-400 airplanes.
Earlier it was also reported that US President Donald Trump reacted positively to the proposal of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to form a joint working group to resolve differences on the supply of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400.