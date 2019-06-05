News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Deutsche Bank confiscates 20 tons of Venezuelan gold
Deutsche Bank confiscates 20 tons of Venezuelan gold
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Deutsche Bank confiscated 20 tons of gold owned by Venezuela due to its failure to comply with the financial agreement to pay back the loan received in 2016, Bloomberg reported referring to sources. 

The agency notes that neither representatives of Deutsche Bank, nor the press service of the Central Bank of Venezuela did not provide a comment.

According to the agency, under the agreement signed in 2016, Venezuela received a loan from the bank for $ 750 million and provided 20 tons of gold as collateral. It is reported that Venezuela did not fulfill the terms of the agreement, which was due to expire in 2021, in connection with which the bank decided to early terminate it and confiscate gold.

In Venezuela, the economic crisis has long lasted, aggravated by the financial and economic sanctions imposed on the country. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Venezuela's GDP in 2019 to lose 25%, next year - 10%, inflation is projected at 10 million percent in 2019 and in 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Central Bank: Inflation in Armenia was 2.8% in 12 months of 2018
“This means that we are within the limits of the range we have provided for…
 Ardshinbank improves terms of mortgage loan
The Bank takes part in numerous mortgage lending projects, offering lending solutions for different society layers...
 Central Bank head: Armenia may produce gold in near future
“It was even decided where the enterprise would be built…
 Armenia Central Bank chairman on finding common ground with new government
I never find common ground and am never in the...
 Armenia Central Bank head explains about money transfers from Russia, Kazakhstan
When journalists asked if this could be conditioned by Prime Minister of...
 CB: Economic growth in Armenia can reach 4.6 - 6.1% in 2019
“High growth of private consumption will be primarily promoted by accelerated growth of loans…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos