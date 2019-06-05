News
State Department: Russia, US have not yet reached agreement on Syria
State Department: Russia, US have not yet reached agreement on Syria
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Russia and the US have not yet reached an agreement on Syria, but contacts are going on at all levels after productive meetings of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi on May 14, US Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, told TASS question at the Middle East Institute in Washington.

Both sides agree that a political solution to this conflict is necessary, he said adding that this will be a gradual process, as stipulated by UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Earlier, Pompeo said that Russia and the United States agreed at a series of concrete steps regarding Syria at the meetings held in Sochi. At the same time, he did not specify what exactly they are, noting only that the parties have a common understanding of those moments where "the political process is slipping". He called the conversation productive and stressed that he was pleased with the contacts.

On May 14, Jeffrey took part in the American delegation at a meeting of the US Secretary of State with the Russian leadership in Sochi. This was the first visit of Pompeo to Russia as the head of the State Department.

James Jeffrey also said that Russia and the US periodically exchange information relating to the fight against terrorism in Syria.

What comes to terrorism in Syria, then, of course, there are exchanges of information from time to time, he added.

A memorandum on the prevention of incidents in Syria’s airspace was signed by the Russian and US defense ministries in October 2015. Then the parties, according to information that the Pentagon had previously set out, began to cooperate in order to prevent collisions during ground operations in Syria.

A State Department spokesman said that Russia, the United States and Israel did not agree on any arrangements on the eve of the planned high-level tripartite consultations in Jerusalem. There is no concrete on this meeting yet, it is supposed that it will be devoted primarily to the Middle East.
