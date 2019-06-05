News
Wednesday
June 05
News
Wednesday
June 05
Japan police seize largest batch of drugs at $556 million
Japan police seize largest batch of drugs at $556 million
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Japanese police seized the largest batch of synthetic drugs weighing about 1 tonne. It was delivered by sea to the Izu Peninsula coast in the central part of Honshu Island, Kyodo reported on Wednesday with reference to the investigating authorities.

According to the agency, on the black market this cargo may cost about 60 billion yen (approximately $556 million). Earlier, law enforcement officers reported that the weight of the party - 800 kg, and the price - over $ 444 million. Then, these data clarified upward, RIA Novosti reported.

According to the police, seven people were arrested in connection with the incident over several days, including Chinese citizens. They all deny involvement in smuggling.
