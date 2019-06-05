Parliamentary elections kick off in Denmark

Polling stations in the 69th election to the Folketing (the unicameral parliament of Denmark) kicked off on Wednesday in the kingdom on a national holiday - Constitution Day. 900 candidates from 13 parties will fight for 179 mandates, Euronews reported.
Four seats in the legislative body of the country are reserved for representatives of two autonomies - Greenland and the Faroe Islands. They enjoy the right of broad self-government within the kingdom.
Polling stations will close at 8pm local time. Then the results of exit polls will be known. According to polls, 10-12% of the electorate will be determined with preferences on election day itself.
“Danes have only just voted in European Parliament elections, which saw a big drop in support for the far-right Danish People’s Party (DPP). They won in 2014 with 26.6% of the vote but that more than halved to 10.76% this time,” the source noted.