Armenia PM explains why he left Kazakhstan early

YEREVAN. – I left Nur-Sultan a bit early to come, make it on time for the National Assembly (NA) question and answer session, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday told reporters.
Pashinyan noted this in response to an observation that when he was an opposition MP, he was arguing that regardless of which corner of the world he may be, former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan should be present at the NA Q&A session.
“It was decided last December that there shall be a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on May 29 in Nur-Sultan [, the capital city of Kazakhstan], and we [Armenia] are a chairing country,” the Armenian PM explained. “At that time we couldn’t have foreseen that a question and answer [session] of the National Assembly [also] will be on that day because the National Assembly wasn’t even formed yet.
“Second, the wording has changed in the new edition of the constitution. Third, you recall that in Nor-Sultan they said, ‘They [the Armenian delegation] left early.’ I left there a bit early to come, make it on time for the National Assembly question and answer [session].”