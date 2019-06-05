News
Armenia’s Pashinyan: What Azerbaijan army did was reprehensible act
Armenia’s Pashinyan: What Azerbaijan army did was reprehensible act
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – What the Azerbaijani armed forces have done is a reprehensible act, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday told reporters.

He noted this referring to the remark that an Armenian soldier was killed last week by Azerbaijan, and when asked whether he had tried to contact the Azerbaijani president directly to find out what had caused this death.

“What the Azerbaijan Armed Forces have done is a reprehensible act,” Pashinyan said. “And the Government of Armenia has undertaken and is undertaking all necessary measures in connection with it.”

As reported earlier, conscript soldier Sipan Melkonyan (born in 2000) was mortally wounded on June 1. This soldier of a Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Defense Army military unit had died as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan.
