Pashinyan: Vahe Grigoryan has remained Armenia President’s candidate for Constitutional Court member

YEREVAN. – Vahe Grigoryan has received the status of a candidate for member of the Constitutional Court (CC) by the decision of the President of the republic back in autumn 2018, when a completely different majority was working in parliament. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Wednesday told this to reporters in the National Assembly.
In his words, it was based on political whim that the majority of the then parliament had voted against the aforementioned CC judge candidate whom the President had nominated.
Asked whether there is a political decision that Vahe Grigoryan shall fill the vacant position of a new CC judge, the PM responded as follows: “If there is such a decision, then the President of the Republic of Armenia has made that decision back in autumn 2018. If the National Assembly of the previous convocation rejected that candidacy, I believe that the President of the republic has been guided by the logic of eliminating the injustice.
“I believe that Vahe Grigoryan has remained the [respective] candidate of the President of the republic, just as he has been the candidate of the President of the republic.”
As reported earlier, President Armen Sarkissian has once again nominated attorney Vahe Grigoryan as a candidate for CC judge.
Sarkissian had nominated Grigoryan for this position last year, too, but his candidacy was not approved by the previous legislature of Armenia.