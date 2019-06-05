Next year is year of redemption of first Eurobond issue

Future 2020 is the maturity date of the first Eurobond issue, said Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan on Wednesday.

According to him, September 30, 2020, they will have to redeem bonds issued in 2013 in the amount of $ 500 million.

“They were issued with a yield of 6%, and their yield was 6.5%. We serve 6%, but must refinance. That is, we do not perceive this as a function of Eurobonds subject to redemption at the expense of our tax revenues. We have to refinance through the new issue," he noted.