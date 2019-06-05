News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Next year is year of redemption of first Eurobond issue
Next year is year of redemption of first Eurobond issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Future 2020 is the maturity date of the first Eurobond issue, said Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan on Wednesday.

According to him, September 30, 2020, they will have to redeem bonds issued in 2013 in the amount of $ 500 million.

“They were issued with a yield of 6%, and their yield was 6.5%. We serve 6%, but must refinance. That is, we do not perceive this as a function of Eurobonds subject to redemption at the expense of our tax revenues. We have to refinance through the new issue," he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Minister: €5 mn to be spent on physical recultivation in Armenia
“During the year, no new water use permits for fisheries were issued…
 WB predicts 4.2% economic growth in Armenia for 2019
The World Bank has published the global growth forecast for 2019…
 Minister: Total amount of grant programs for Armenian environment is 20.27 bn drams
“We are actively working with the Green World Foundation…
 President Armen Sarkissian: Armenia, ADB are good partners
President Sarkissian said he intends to undertake several future-oriented projects in...
 Finance Minister: Armenia’s state debt reaches $6 billion 923 million by end of 2018
He explained that 6 billion 373 million dollars is the actual debt of the Government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos