CIS countries agree on basis for development of military cooperation until 2025

Plans for the development of military cooperation, including the use of unmanned aircraft, and joint drills with live firing were agreed upon by members of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS countries at a meeting in Anapa on Wednesday, Chair of the Council, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported.

According to him, in the course of joint work, they were able to substantively analyze the military-political situation in the world, to discuss in detail the situation on the southern borders of the Commonwealth and Syria, RIA Novosti reported.

He also noted that the conceptual framework for the development of military cooperation until 2025 was approved, the main areas of cooperation in the use of unmanned aircraft were supported, and joint activities for 2020 were agreed.

“The meeting participants spoke in favor of deepening cooperation in the development of joint military systems. Practical cooperation on air defense, aviation safety, topographic support, training of military personnel and a number of others was approved,” he said.