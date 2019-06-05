Armenia Premier: Vetting has practically already started

YEREVAN. – Practically, vetting has already started in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday told about this to reporters in parliament.
He noted that as a result of recent events, it was recorded that there is a crisis in the judicial system of Armenia.
“The judicial system itself acknowledges that there is a crisis,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “In fact, the courts [in Armenia] don’t trust each other; this means a crisis.”
He added, however, that their objective is not to “pick up the scythe and to mow everyone and everything.”
“Our task is to have a judicial system that enjoys people’s trust [in Armenia],” the PM stressed, above all. “The issue is what’s going on in the judicial system [of the country].”
He explained that the objective of his decision to have the courts blocked was to show that he has nothing to do with the judgments of this judicial system.
“But if the society puts that responsibility and we consider depleted in this one year the opportunity to start a process of self-cleaning of the judicial system, here comes the time to make political decisions,” Nikol Pashinyan added. “On the other hand, I can’t always disregard that message by the public.”