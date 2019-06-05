Armenia MP meets with head of Poland-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group

Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, head of the Armenia-Poland Parliamentary Friendship Group Ruben Rubinyan met yesterday with head of Poland’s Parliamentary Friendship Group Tadeusz Woźniak in Warsaw.
As reported the National Assembly, during the meeting, the parties discussed the strengthening of parliamentary relations, as well as issues on the opportunities for cooperation at the international level and reciprocal visits of Polish and Armenian lawmakers.
Ruben Rubinyan presented the agenda and priorities of the National Assembly of Armenia.