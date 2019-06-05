News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
MP: Russia has special relations with Armenia
MP: Russia has special relations with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

There were quite a lot of meetings with members of parliamentary committees in Moscow. This is what member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Anush Begloyan said today as she recapped the results of her visit to Moscow and the joint session of the members of the Committee with representatives of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation during a press conference at the National Assembly.

According to her, the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation was discussed. “We also discussed the relations between Russia and Armenia, including cooperation within the scope of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States. What is an important fact is that Russia has held similar meetings with only a couple of countries, including Armenia, France, Kazakhstan and Israel. This also pinpoints the fact that Russia has special relations with Armenia, and the dialogue is important for both parties,” Begloyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM to pay working visit to Russia to meet Putin
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on June 6-7...
 Armenia Defense Minister-led delegation leaves for Russian Federation
The delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan has...
 Assistant to Russia President: Armenia PM to attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Ushakov also stated that the official...
 Armenian Justice Minister receives Russian Chief Judicial Pristav
Minister Zeynalyan welcomed his Russian counterparts to the...
 Newspaper: Putin, Pashinyan, Aliyev to meet in Russia?
On the margins of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum…
 Russia Chief Judicial Pristav on three-day working visit to Armenia
The working discussions will continue tomorrow...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos