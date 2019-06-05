MP: Russia has special relations with Armenia

There were quite a lot of meetings with members of parliamentary committees in Moscow. This is what member of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, deputy of the ruling My Step Alliance Anush Begloyan said today as she recapped the results of her visit to Moscow and the joint session of the members of the Committee with representatives of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federal Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation during a press conference at the National Assembly.
According to her, the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation was discussed. “We also discussed the relations between Russia and Armenia, including cooperation within the scope of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States. What is an important fact is that Russia has held similar meetings with only a couple of countries, including Armenia, France, Kazakhstan and Israel. This also pinpoints the fact that Russia has special relations with Armenia, and the dialogue is important for both parties,” Begloyan noted.