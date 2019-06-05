President Armen Sarkissian: Armenia, ADB are good partners

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today the delegation led by Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen.

Greeting the guests, President Sarkissian particularly said the following: “As President of Armenia and as a person who knows the value of international cooperation very well, I would like to thank the Bank for everything it has done throughout the years.”

With satisfaction, President Armen Sarkissian stated that Armenia and the Asian Development Bank are good partners and that several vital projects have been carried out in the public and private sectors through the Bank’s active participation over the previous years.

Noting that this is his first visit to Armenia and the region in general, the Chen informed that he attended the Astana Economic Forum and is very impressed by the interesting speech that Sarkissian gave at the forum.

President Sarkissian said he intends to undertake several future-oriented projects in Armenia to promote the development of education, science, new technologies and artificial intelligence and talked about the idea of turning Armenia into a financial center in the region. The interlocutors exchanged views on the Asian Development Bank’s possible participation in the implementation of these projects.