News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Armenia National Security Service: Work on missing documents will be done soon
Armenia National Security Service: Work on missing documents will be done soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The case of the events of March 1, 2008 is in the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, which has already issued a statement. I have nothing more to add. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the fact that the first person has been arrested under the case of the murders of 10 people that is part of the case of the events of March 1, 2008 and that the arrestee is former Deputy Commander of the Police Troops Gegham Petrosyan, who is suspected of intentionally killing Zakar Hovhannisyan with a firearm.

“However, I assure you that the operative bodies of the Special Investigation Service and the National Security Service are doing everything they can to reveal the case of the events of March 1 completely through combined efforts,” Vanetsyan said.

When asked if the missing materials of the National Security Service were devoted to the case of March 1, 2008 and if a criminal case has been instituted in relation to that, Vanetsyan said a criminal case has not been instituted because it is a special case that has to be fully revealed so that nobody suspects that the Service has concealed the disappearance of those documents and added that the work will be done soon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman on revelation of events of March 1, 2008
Commenting on the events, Tatoyan noted that...
 First murder suspect under March 1, 2008 case arrested
The preliminary investigation continues...
 Armenia Justice Minister: People affected by March 1-2, 2008 events may receive social support
When asked how many people will be provided with...
 Armenia Parliament passes law on paying compensation to those affected by March 2008 events in Yerevan
The MPs unanimously adopted the bill, in the second reading…
 Court denies investigator’s petition for remanding Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official in custody
Vahagn Harutyunyan is a defendant in the criminal case into the events that occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008…
 Former Armenia Investigative Committee head refused to answer questions
Journalists asked him if he had been interviewed within the scope of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos