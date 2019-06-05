Armenia National Security Service: Work on missing documents will be done soon

The case of the events of March 1, 2008 is in the proceedings of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, which has already issued a statement. I have nothing more to add. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the fact that the first person has been arrested under the case of the murders of 10 people that is part of the case of the events of March 1, 2008 and that the arrestee is former Deputy Commander of the Police Troops Gegham Petrosyan, who is suspected of intentionally killing Zakar Hovhannisyan with a firearm.

“However, I assure you that the operative bodies of the Special Investigation Service and the National Security Service are doing everything they can to reveal the case of the events of March 1 completely through combined efforts,” Vanetsyan said.

When asked if the missing materials of the National Security Service were devoted to the case of March 1, 2008 and if a criminal case has been instituted in relation to that, Vanetsyan said a criminal case has not been instituted because it is a special case that has to be fully revealed so that nobody suspects that the Service has concealed the disappearance of those documents and added that the work will be done soon.