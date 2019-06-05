Armenia National Security Service: Responses to unlawful acts will be strict

If there is anyone or any force who tries to perform any operation through the use of a weapon or through other unlawful acts, that person or that force will receive an adequate and very strict response. This is what Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, touching upon the comment that Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and National Security of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan had noted that a political figure, who also holds office in Artsakh, had stated in an interview that there will be forces that will try to stop Nikol Pashinyan and Andranik Kocharyan.
When asked how attentive the National Security Service is to such statements, Vanetsyan said the Service has full command of the operative situation. “I rule out such cases. If there are such actions, there will immediately be counterinfluence.”