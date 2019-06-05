NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 05.06.2019

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on June 6-7 where he will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. The PM will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and deliver a speech.

Slovakia on Tuesday ratified the Armenian-EU deal, said the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan.

According to her, Slovakia has notified the EU Council on the ratification of this agreement.

Presidential candidate, US Senator Bernie Sanders has co-sponsored a resolution for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, becoming the 17th co-sponsor of the resolution submitted by US Senator Robert Menendez.

The resolution has been submitted to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and expresses the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the US to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.

On June 4, 2019, Gegham Petrosyan, who was Deputy Commander of the Armenian Police Troops as of March 1, 2008, was arrested. He is suspected of committing a criminal offense intentionally killing Zakar Hovhannisyan by use of a firearm — within the scope of the criminal case which is related to the events that took place in Yerevan on March 1-2, 2008, when then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in Yerevan, leaving eight demonstrators and two servicemen killed.

This is the first arrest under the suspicion of murder in relation to the case of the events of March 1, 2008.

A new Armenian group comprising humanitarian deminers, doctors, and their security specialists on Tuesday arrived in Aleppo to provide humanitarian and professional assistance to the people of Syria.

These Armenian specialists will be involved in humanitarian demining, landmine awareness, medical services, and humanitarian activities in inhabited areas where there are no military actions. The transfer as well as their provision matters were carried out with the Russian support.

An economic growth of 5.2% was recorded in 2018, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.

“The world economy grew by only 3.6%, the EU economy - by 2.1%, and the average growth rate in the EEU countries was 2.5%,” he noted adding the main share of economic growth is accounted for by an increase in the quality of services provided.

He also said by the end of 2018, the Armenian state debt reached $6 billion 923 million.

The Finance minister explained that 6 billion 373 million dollars is the actual debt of the Government, while the remaining $550 million is the debt of the Central Bank.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had meetings several times with the military and political leadership of both Karabakh and Armenia, and have presented his vision for the Karabakh issue.

According to him, Artsakh leadership was uninformed about the details of the Karabakh peace process.

“I’m the one who transmitted the documents on the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue to the Karabakh authorities,” he said.

PM also referred to the remark that an Armenian soldier was killed last week by Azerbaijan and noted that “what the Azerbaijani armed forces have done is a reprehensible act."

Forbes has issued its 2019 list of the 80 richest women, and there are two Armenians on this list.

American Armenian entrepreneur and businesswoman Carolyn Rafaelian is 42nd on this list, with a net worth of $520 million. Her fortune comes largely from her majority stake in spiritual bangle brand Alex and Ani.

American Armenian social media queen and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 57th on this list, with a net worth of $370 million. The bulk of her fortune comes from her cosmetics company KKW Beauty.