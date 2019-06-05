News
Armenian, Iranian Prosecutor Generals' Offices discuss extradition
Armenian, Iranian Prosecutor Generals' Offices discuss extradition
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Representatives of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran participated today in a roundtable discussion entitled “Practical issues of cooperation in the field of legal aid in the cases of extradition and criminal cases” in Yerevan.

The event was held under the 2019-2020 Program for Cooperation between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran signed by the Prosecutor Generals of the Republic of Armenia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in November 2018 in Tehran.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices touched upon several current procedural and substantial issues in the field of legal aid in the cases of extradition and criminal cases, discussed the more effective approaches to the solution to those issues in the context of international law and the legislative regulations of the two countries and the perspectives for deepening of cooperation between the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices of both countries in these spheres.

Sharing their experiences in the sphere, the representatives of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices of both countries attached great importance to international and legal cooperation in criminal cases and stated that the 2019-2020 Cooperation Program will contribute to further strengthening of partnership and facilitate mutual understanding between the prosecutors of both countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
