Freedom House: Armenia one of most encouraging examples of democratic progress over past 2 years

Freedom of the media has been deteriorating around the world over the past decade, but Armenia was one of the most encouraging examples, the report published by Freedom House says.

The most encouraging examples of democratic progress over the past two years—Ethiopia, Malaysia, Armenia, Ecuador, and The Gambia—have nearly all featured parallel gains in their media environments.

“Among these five countries, only Armenia failed to register an improvement in its press freedom score in the same year as its initial political opening in Freedom in the World,” the author says.

According to “Freedom and the Media: A Downward Spiral” report, Armenia has made far more progress in its democratic transition in the past year, with protests leading to fresh elections and a new, reformist government.

In the recommendations to the governments, Freedom House said the countries have to support social media as an alternative outlet for free expression in repressive environments.

“Innovative alternatives to state-controlled media regularly spring up on social media, including recently in Venezuela, Armenia, and Sudan. Related technology can be used to circumvent censorship and keep reporters anonymous where needed. Donor agencies should provide funding for technology that increases journalistic freedom,” the report says.