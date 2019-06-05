News
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
One dollar falls below AMD 480 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.79/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.23 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 541.30 (up by AMD 1.37), that of one British pound totaled AMD 609.96 (up by AMD 1.87), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.38 (up by 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 227.06, AMD 20,427.36 and AMD 12,587.29, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
