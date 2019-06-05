ADB Vice-President visits Electric Networks of Armenia

The staff led by Vice-President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Shixin Chen had today a meeting with the leadership of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA).

The company’s representatives presented the course of activities carried out within the scope of an investment project and outlined the future programs aimed at improving distribution of power in Armenia and raising the level of energetic independence and efficiency.

Expressing gratitude to the staff of the ENA for the meeting, Shixin Chen noted that the ENA’s project serves as a brilliant example of work in the private sector in the region.

In the course of the next decade, the Electric Networks of Armenia, which is part of Tashir Group since 2015, will gear USD 871,200,000 to the reconstruction of the current electric power infrastructure in Armenia.

To finance the project, the company has been leading negotiations with the leading international investment firms since 2016 and has already signed agreements with the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Eurasian Development Bank.