Armenia Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials institutes proceedings against parliamentarian

Proceedings have been instituted against Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on the ground of an article entitled “False Data in the Declaration of Alen Simonyan” on the platform for verification of facts.
By its June 4 decision, the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials instituted proceedings against Alen Simonyan, reports the Commission to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The proceedings were instituted under the elements of prima facie violation of law (failure by a declarant to submit the declaration to the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials by violation of the requirements for supplementing the declaration).