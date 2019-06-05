Armenia Parliament Speaker participates in 4th Summit of Parliament Speakers of Central and Eastern Europe

On June 5, the 4th Summit of Parliament Speakers of Central and Eastern Europe began in Warsaw.

During the last several years, this format is a peculiar platform by the parliament of Poland for responding to the challenges facing Europe, as well as discussing issues of mutual interest.

At the joint invitation of Speakers of the Sejm and the Senate of Poland Marek Kuchciński and Stanisław Karczewski, the heads of the regional parliaments, the MPs and reputable scholars were invited to discuss the issues and the modern challenges of general history.

Speaking about the events of the general history, the universal challenges of the Eastern and Central Europe Region, and particularly the democratization example of Armenia, in his speech Ararat Mirzoyan called on his colleagues: “It’s time to look and see the real picture, it’s time to put an end to the unjustified, ineffective working style, and instead of using our precious time and efforts to create new conflicts, new barriers and dividing lines, it’s really the moment, dear colleagues, to become consolidated and direct everybody’s efforts to withstand our universal challenges, strengthening democracy and ensuring peace, boosting knowledge and improving the people’s living standards.”

The Speakers of the Summit also touched upon the issues regarding the geopolitical situation created around globalisation, national identity and the future of Central and Eastern Europe.