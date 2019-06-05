News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.79
EUR
541.3
RUB
7.38
ME-USD
0.13
Show news feed
Central Bank: Inflation in Armenia was 2.8% in 12 months of 2018
Central Bank: Inflation in Armenia was 2.8% in 12 months of 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2018, inflation remained at a rather low level - up to 2.5%, and by the end of the year - 1.8%, said the Armenian Central Bank chair Arthur Javadyan said on Wednesday.

According to him, during the year both the yield of government bonds and interest rates on loans fell.

Javadyan noted that the Statistical Committee today published data on the level of inflation on May, which was 0.9-0.4%, thus the inflation for 12 months was 2.8%.

“This means that we are within the limits of the range we have provided for,” Javadyan noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ardshinbank improves terms of mortgage loan
The Bank takes part in numerous mortgage lending projects, offering lending solutions for different society layers...
 Deutsche Bank confiscates 20 tons of Venezuelan gold
The agency notes that neither representatives of Deutsche Bank…
Central Bank head: Armenia may produce gold in near future
“It was even decided where the enterprise would be built…
 Armenia Central Bank chairman on finding common ground with new government
I never find common ground and am never in the...
 Armenia Central Bank head explains about money transfers from Russia, Kazakhstan
When journalists asked if this could be conditioned by Prime Minister of...
 CB: Economic growth in Armenia can reach 4.6 - 6.1% in 2019
“High growth of private consumption will be primarily promoted by accelerated growth of loans…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos