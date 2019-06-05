Central Bank: Inflation in Armenia was 2.8% in 12 months of 2018

In 2018, inflation remained at a rather low level - up to 2.5%, and by the end of the year - 1.8%, said the Armenian Central Bank chair Arthur Javadyan said on Wednesday.

According to him, during the year both the yield of government bonds and interest rates on loans fell.

Javadyan noted that the Statistical Committee today published data on the level of inflation on May, which was 0.9-0.4%, thus the inflation for 12 months was 2.8%.

“This means that we are within the limits of the range we have provided for,” Javadyan noted.