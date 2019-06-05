News
Armenia not participate in voting on resolution proposed by Georgia to UN GA
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Armenia did not participate in the voting on the resolution proposed by Georgia to the UN General Assembly on the status of internally displaced persons and refugees from Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region / South Ossetia / Georgia,  Georgia-online reported.

According to the source, 79 members of the Assembly supported the resolution, and 15 voted against, while 57 representatives abstained.

Only 15 members voted against the resolution: Belarus, Burundi, Comoros, Cuba, North Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Nauru, Nicaragua, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

A total of 39 countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, and Turkmenistan, were not present at the voting. According to the portal, Armenia voted against the resolution every year.

As the portal notes, the resolution for the first time was submitted to a vote not only at the initiative of Georgia, but also another 45 UN member states.

The document was supported by the three largest countries of North America - Canada, the US and Mexico. Five of the seven countries of Central America joined the resolution.
