Wednesday
June 05
Garo Paylan: Attack on Armenian woman was on ground of hatred
Garo Paylan: Attack on Armenian woman was on ground of hatred
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Garo Paylan has commented on the stabbing of a woman from Armenia in the Armenian-populated Samatia district of Istanbul on Tarafsizhaber website.

Garo Paylan noted that it is clear that the attack on the Armenian woman was on the ground of hatred and stressed that he has talked to the relevant authorities about the incident.

A couple of days ago, masked people stabbed a woman from Armenia near the entrance to her apartment in Samatia district of Istanbul and, when leaving, they said this was just the beginning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
